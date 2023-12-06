Does Toby Keith Have America&#8217;s Favorite Song? Rate Country Music: December 2023

Does Toby Keith Have America’s Favorite Song? Rate Country Music: December 2023

New songs from Morgan Wallen, Toby Keith, Luke Combs and more are looking for your approval this week. Rate more than 30 country songs on a 1 to 5 scale and help shape next month's Top 40.

First, here are the official results from the November 2023 Rate Country Music poll:

  • No. 5: Hardy, "Truck Bed"
  • No. 4: Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me"
  • No. 3: Morgan Wallen, "Everything I Love"
  • No. 2: Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), "Save Me"
  • No. 1: Oliver Anthony, "Rich Men North of Richmond"

Combs' latest single, "Where the Wild Things Are," joins Wallen and Eric Church's duet "Man Made a Bar" as two anticipated singles from their respective new records. Elsewhere, find a cross-genre smash from Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, a classic country tribute by Jordan Davis and brand-new music from Kenny Chesney.

These ratings do matter, as they make up one-quarter of ToC's monthly Top 40. We'll add new songs every month and remove a few whose future has solidified.

Each month, Taste of Country assembles a poll of the top country songs at radio and digital streaming providers. You can rate each song on a 1 to 5 scale. Vote once, tell a friend, and if you want, come back and vote again.

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked

The best country songs of 2023 fit snugly over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, translate as if they were custom to each of us.

We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2023, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

