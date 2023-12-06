Does Toby Keith Have America’s Favorite Song? Rate Country Music: December 2023

New songs from Morgan Wallen, Toby Keith, Luke Combs and more are looking for your approval this week. Rate more than 30 country songs on a 1 to 5 scale and help shape next month's Top 40.

First, here are the official results from the November 2023 Rate Country Music poll:

No. 5: Hardy, "Truck Bed"

No. 4: Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me"

No. 3: Morgan Wallen, "Everything I Love"

No. 2: Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), "Save Me"

No. 1: Oliver Anthony, "Rich Men North of Richmond"

Combs' latest single, "Where the Wild Things Are," joins Wallen and Eric Church's duet "Man Made a Bar" as two anticipated singles from their respective new records. Elsewhere, find a cross-genre smash from Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, a classic country tribute by Jordan Davis and brand-new music from Kenny Chesney.

These ratings do matter, as they make up one-quarter of ToC's monthly Top 40. We'll add new songs every month and remove a few whose future has solidified.

Each month, Taste of Country assembles a poll of the top country songs at radio and digital streaming providers. You can rate each song on a 1 to 5 scale. Vote once, tell a friend, and if you want, come back and vote again.