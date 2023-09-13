Oliver Anthony's new song "Rich Men North of Richmond" soared to No. 1 in a week, but is it America's favorite song for September 2023? This Rate Country Music poll allows fans to decide which songs are the best this month.

Here's the official results from the August 2023 Rate Country Music poll:

No. 5: Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

No. 4: Thomas Rhett, "Angels Don't Always Have Wings"

No. 3: Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"

No. 2: Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

No. 1: Jason Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town"

Related: Top 40 Country Songs for September 2023 [Power Rankings]

Every month, Taste of Country assembles a poll of the top country songs at radio and digital streaming providers. Fans get to rate each song on a 1 (hate it) to 5 (love it) scale. It's very easy, and while we ask for two bits of personal information (age and gender) there's nothing that will identify you that we can pass along to a third party.

Vote once, tell a friend and if you want, come back and vote again.

New songs from Cody Johnson, Scotty McCreery and Warren Zeiders debut on the Rate Country Music survey this week. The video for each song is embedded within each song's voting point. A song gets retired from the survey once it exits the country airplay charts, or the general public loses interest.

Results from this poll provide one-quarter of data used to shape ToC's monthly Top 40.