Top 40 Country Songs for September 2023 [Power Rankings]

For the first time in a long time, neither Luke Combs nor Morgan Wallen dominate the top spots on this monthly Top 40 country songs list.

For September 2023, the honors go to a man nobody had heard of 30 days ago and a woman who's clawed her way to the top the old-fashioned way. Oliver Anthony and Lainey Wilson have the hottest songs in country music this month, with each driving sales, streams and fan opinion.

There was quite a bit of shuffling on our list of the Top 40 Country Songs for September. A newcomer named Warren Zeiders tied for the biggest jump this month. You may not know that name yet, but by Oct. 1, you sure will.

Elsewhere, songs by Wallen, Combs, Aldean and Jelly Roll continue to surge. These men seem to rotate one in and one out of the Top 5 every month. Find your favorite song below and click any link to listen.

As always, the September 2023 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for September 2023:

Oliver Anthony, "Rich Men North of Richmond" (Debuts at No. 1!)

Scotty McCreery, "Cab in Solo"

Cody Johnson, "The Painter"

Bubbling Under:

Megan Moroney, "I'm Not Pretty"

Carrie Underwood, "Out of That Truck"

Dillon Carmichael, "Drinkin' Problems"

attachment-Top 40 Country Songs September 2023 TasteofCountry loading...

Top 5 Country Songs of September 2023:

1. Oliver Anthony, "Rich Men North of Richmond" — No. 1 sales, No. 1 streams, No. 1 fan vote (see below). This choice was easy.

2. Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine" — Wilson surges to No. 2 based on all the metrics. "Watermelon Moonshine" is slowly becoming a Song of the Year contender.

3. Jason Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town" — Aldean's song drops a bit as he's cooled on sales and streaming charts.

4. Luke Combs, "Fast Car" — There's really not much new to say about "Fast Car," one of three Luke Combs' songs on the Top 40.

5. Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" — Wallen also has three songs on the Top 40. In fact, he has three in the Top 10. — Last Month's No. 1 Song!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

7. Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” - 9

8. Bailey Zimmerman, “Religiously”

9. Morgan Wallen, “Thinkin’ Bout Me” - 8

10. Luke Combs, “Love You Anyway”

11. Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

12. Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love”

13. Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), “Save Me”

14. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” - 17

15. Kane Brown, “Bury Me in Georgia”

16. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart or Mine”

17. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only”

18. Hardy, “Truck Bed”

19. Scotty McCreery, “Cab in a Solo”

20. Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble” — New Bigger Houses Album Drops Sept. 15!

21. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine” - 17

22. Luke Bryan, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

23. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

24. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You”

25. Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody” — New Brothers Osborne Album Drops Sept. 15!

26. Russell Dickerson, “God Gave Me a Girl”

27. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise” - 12

28. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby”

29. Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), “Different ‘Round Here”

30. Parmalee, “Girl In Mine”

31. Cody Johnson, “The Painter”

32. Kelsea Ballerini, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)”

33. Nate Smith, “World on Fire”

34. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

35. Brian Kelley, “See You Next Summer”

36. Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen” — New The Devil I Know Album drops Sept. 8!

37. Dustin Lynch, “Stars Like Confetti”

38. George Birge, “Mind on You”

39. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History”

40. Jackson Dean, “Fearless (The Echo)”