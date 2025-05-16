Ray Stevens Returning to the Stage With New 2025 Live Dates

Ray Stevens officially retired from live performances at the end of 2024, but as it turns out, the Country Music Hall of Famer is not done with the stage, after all.

Stevens played his final run of regular live shows at his Nashville venue, Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom, in 2024, ending with a final show in late December.

Now, the 86-year-old singer-songwriter has announced a new string of live dates for 2025 at CabaRay, where he'll perform songs from his newest album, Say Whut?, as well as selections from across his decades of hits.

“It will be an all-new show with new songs and new stories,” he says. “But don’t worry, I’ll still be bringing along Ethel, Margaret, Gitarzan, the squirrel and other favorites.”

Stevens' long string of hits includes "Everything Is Beautiful," "The Streak," "Misty," "Mississippi Squirrel Revival" and many more.

His upcoming shows will feature the musician and country comedian performing with his full band, and tickets come with an option for a full dinner.

Stevens' new run of live dates kicks off Saturday (May 17), with shows scheduled all the way through the end of December. For more information about dates and tickets, visit the CabaRay Showroom website.

Stevens has been going through major life changes over the past several years. His wife of more than 60 years, Penny, died on Jan. 31, 2021, and Stevens subsequently sold the massive Nashville estate they had shared.

