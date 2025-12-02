Five months after suffering a heart attack this summer, Ray Stevens has an update to share, and it's mostly positive.

The most important thing? His recovery is going well. After two surgeries to address the blockages that caused the attack, the 86-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer is recovering well at home.

In a press release sent out Tuesday (Dec. 2), Stevens shared several updates with fans, about several different aspects of the health issues he experienced in 2025.

We'll start with a piece of news that'll disappoint fans, but probably won't come as a surprise.

Is Ray Stevens Returning to the Stage?

Not yet. As he prioritizes his health, Stevens can't commit to any live performances anytime soon.

He did say that he's holding out hope a return to live performance will eventually be possible, adding, "I'm trying to get strong enough to continue performing."

That means that he won't be able to reschedule the dates he canceled when he had his heart attack — at least, not yet.

The news shouldn't be a huge surprise to fans, because even before Stevens' current round of health issues, he was winding down his live performance career. He performed what he initially said would be his final run of shows in 2024. In 2025, however, he came out of retirement to promote his Ray Stevens...Say Whut? album.

But while he continues to build up his strength, Stevens is gearing up for another exciting project.

Is Ray Stevens Releasing New Music?

Yes. Stevens announced that he plans to release a new album called Ray Stevens Favorites Old and New on Feb. 12.

That project has given him a creative outlet while he's been unable to perform live.

"In the meantime, I've got a lot of work I want to do in the recording studio, so I intend to focus my attention there for now," the singer says in his update.

What About Ray Stevens' Plan to Sell His CabaRay Showroom in West Nashville?

Stevens said in August that he plans to sell CabaRay, as part of a general process of scaling back his career commitments after his heart attack.

In his latest update, the singer says he still hopes to sell the venue, but he has yet to find the right buyer.

"I'd like to sell it," Stevens says. "I just need someone to give me a call and make me an offer I can understand and can't refuse."

He didn't name an asking price or a formal public listing when he announced that CabaRay was for sale. But interested parties can contact Stevens' office by phone at (615) 327-4629, or by email at rstevens@raystevens.com.