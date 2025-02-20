Ray Stevens has finally found a buyer for his jaw-dropping mansion, and pictures show one of the most stunning celebrity properties in Nashville.

Stevens' 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 10,179-square-foot mansion in the old-money Belle Meade area of Music City offers top-flight amenities including high ceilings with exposed beams, oversized windows, large rooms throughout, a chef's kitchen and more.

Highlights of the singer, songwriter and comedian's staggering estate include:

An owner's suite with a stacked stone fireplace, dual bathrooms and walk-in closets, and French doors that lead directly to the pool area.

A pool area with an outdoor kitchen and cabana.

A separate laundry wing.

A whirlpool tub and sauna.

A three-car garage.

A luxurious guest cottage.

A completely finished basement.

Top-notch professional landscaping.

The country legend first listed the estate for sale for $8.2 million in August of 2023. He later re-listed the property and subsequently lowered the price.

Stevens was asking $6.3 million for his massive residence, which went into pending sale status on Feb. 5 after the Country Music Hall of Famer accepted an offer.

The final selling price for the property is not yet public, but if Stevens received his asking price, that would break down to approximately $619 per square foot and a monthly payment of $40,528.

Stevens' lengthy list of hits includes "Everything Is Beautiful," "The Streak," "Misty," "Mississippi Squirrel Revival" and more.

The sale of the property comes amid other changes for the country legend. Stevens played his final run of regular live shows at his Nashville venue, Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom, in 2024, ending with a final show in late December.

The 86-year-old musician still intends to write and record, as well as perform select shows, though he has made no announcement of future plans.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Ray Stevens' ultra-luxurious Nashville residence, and keep scrolling to see inside homes belonging to more of country music's most iconic stars.

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.