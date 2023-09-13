As we prepare to be immersed in pumpkin spice everything, more than 40 farms across America are gearing up for fall by paying tribute to a country music icon, Reba McEntire.

Corn is really showing out for the fall season this year — 40-plus farms in 24 different states have teamed up to etch McEntire's face into their crops, and celebrate the redheaded Queen of Country Music.

This idea stems from the MAiZE Inc.: The McEntire-etched corn mazes can be found in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

It's not as easy to appreciate the work while walking through one of the Reba mazes — which are slated to open to the public on September 16 — as it is to check out the aerial views of the designs.

Just imagine how large of an area 5 acres is, then imagine McEntire's face strewed across in, all beautifully carved in corn.

McEntire is proud to be a part of this, commenting:

"Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!"

You can see the exact locations of each maze, as well as its sketch, here. Each corn maze has a different theme, but with one central topic: Reba.

It's hard to fathom the work that goes into this — all 40 of these corn mazes are unique and so beautifully done. Maybe someone out there will make it their duty to visit all 40 of them?

