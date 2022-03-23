The 94th Academy Awards will have a little bit of country flair this year, as Reba McEntire is on the brief list of performers for Sunday's show (March 27).

The "Fancy" singer will perform "Somehow You Do" from the movie Four Good Days. The song — written by Diane Warren — is also nominated for Best Original Song.

McEntire is one of four artists who will be performing songs nominated in the category. Beyonce will sing "Be Alive" from King Richard, Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform "No Time to Die" from the movie of the same name, and Sebastian Yatra is set to sing "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto.

Billboard reports that although Van Morrison was asked to perform "Down to Joy" from Belfast, the Academy says he is unable to make it.

Four Good Days stars Glenn Close and Mila Kunis as mother and daughter. Kunis' character is a young addict who is living with her mother after leaving a detox clinic.

Sunday's performance will be McEntire's return to the Oscars' stage after 30 years. In 1991, she sang "I'm Checkin' Out" from the movie Postcards From the Edge during the show.

Earlier this year, the country icon announced a new album. My Chains Are Gone is a collection of gospel songs that will arrive on March 25. The tracklist features iconic performances from McEntire and duets, as well as her favorite hymns.

The 2022 Oscars will air on ABC this Sunday at 8PM ET.