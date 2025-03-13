Reba McEntire is a talented singer and actor, and she's even got some rodeo skills. But there's one thing she's just plain bad at: Bowling.

The singer hilarious demonstrated her bowling technique in a new social media video, fittingly set to her song "I Can't." In the clip, McEntire does her very best warm-up and game face, her boyfriend Rex Linn looking on from his seat in the background.

But not even the dinosaur bowling ramp — which looks like it might be intended for young children — can help McEntire achieve a strike.

Her ball rolls confidently down the middle of the lane...and then veers off into the gutter without hitting any pins.

The camera then zooms in on McEntire's face. She might not be winning, but at least her sportsmanship is intact: She smiles and says, "Maybe next time!"

"I always come prepared to strike!" she joked in her caption.

In the caption, fans weighed in with jokes of their own. It seems that McEntire's skills as a bowler might precede her — at least, to her friends. One comment came from Jonathan Wolff, a prominent theme music composer who worked on her TV series Reba.

"Nice one, Boss," he wrote. "I still have a couple of 'Reba Strikes Again' bowling team shirts that you had made for our 'team.'"

Of course, McEntire doesn't have a whole lot of time to practice her bowling arm. She's currently busily juggling her music career with her successful new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place, which was recently renewed for Season 2.