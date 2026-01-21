Marissa Blackstock is opening up about the next chapter of her IVF journey — and despite everything she’s been through, she says she’s feeling “excited” and “hopeful.”

In a new Instagram video, the wife of Shelby Blackstock offered a candid update as she begins her second round of IVF, following the loss of their pregnancy in late 2025.

“I know my body can do it,” Marissa says in the clip. “Unfortunately, if this one doesn’t stick, we only have one more embryo before we’d have to go through another egg retrieval.”

Still, she’s focused on gratitude — and the overwhelming support she and Shelby have received during this emotional season.

“The love, messages, prayers and support from friends and this community have been overwhelming in the best way,” she shared. “I wish I could thank every single person personally. Just know we feel it, and we’re so grateful. Infertility is hard, but we don’t feel alone.”

A Journey Marked by Loss — and Love

In December, Marissa and Shelby — son of country legend Reba McEntire — revealed they were expecting their first child after three years of trying.

The pregnancy came just one day after Marissa’s father passed away, a moment she described as a heartbreaking gift of hope.

But just days later, they learned they had miscarried. “He still gave us something precious,” Marissa wrote of their baby. “He showed me that my body can do this. That hope isn’t gone.”

Their honesty struck a chord with fans, many of whom have followed their journey from their 2022 fairytale Disney wedding to their ongoing fight to grow their family.

Holding On to Hope

Now, with one embryo transferred and one remaining, Marissa says she’s holding tightly to faith — and staying grounded in the gratitude that has carried her this far.

Her openness continues to shine a light on the reality of infertility, helping others feel less alone in the process.

Shelby, 34, is Reba McEntire’s only biological son. The “I’m a Survivor” singer shares Shelby with her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock.

The pair divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. Reba has often said she “claims” Narvel’s other children as her own — including Brandon Blackstock, who died of cancer in August 2025.