Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma.

The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky co-star, Rex Linn, walking with the beloved pooch and smiling.

"If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky," she writes to accompany the photo. "This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday. Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis."

Riddler was a champion show dog, but McEntire says he meant a lot more to her than that.

"He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life," she writes. "He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."

McEntire signed the post simply, "Rex & Reba."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHlI5ILaRy/

McEntire's friends from country music and television were among the many who expressed sympathies for her loss, including Big Sky actor Luke Mitchell, who writes, "Guys I am so sorry! Sending lots of love your way."

"He was a magnificent boy!!" McEntire's former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman adds. "It's a heartbreak when we lose them. RIP Riddler. Love you both."

"You loved him well, and he loved you back," Trisha Yearwood remarks. "That’s what we all want. Love you and rest well sweet Riddler."

