Reba McEntire Devastated by L.A. Fires, ‘Thankful’ for First Responders

In a heartfelt statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Jan. 8), Reba McEntire said she's devastated by the deadly wildfires ripping through the Los Angeles area.

"Sending out love, prayers and thoughts to everyone in southern CA dealing with these fires," McEntire writes.

"Our hearts are broken."

According to NBC, a collection of high-powered fires broke out across the L.A. area on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

The blazes quickly picked up steam to become what one city official described as "one of the most devastating and terrifying" fire disasters in her area of the city.

CNN reports that at least five people had died in the fires as of Thursday morning (Jan. 9).

There have been many serious injuries and at least 1,000 structures — many of them residential homes — have been destroyed.

Uncontrolled blazes continue to rage over large swaths of land. The Palisades fire, which encompasses more than 17,000 acres, has become the most destructive fire in in L.A. history, according to local news station KTLA.

Evacuation orders have been put in place for more than 30,000 residents.

In her post, McEntire also expressed her gratitude to everyone working hard to contain the fires.

"So thankful for all the firefighters, first responders and TV reporters risking their own safety to protect and keep us informed," she says.

McEntire has strong connections to the L.A. area. Happy's Place and The Voice are both filmed on the Universal Studios Lot (McEntire recently stepped away from her coaching role on The Voice, but she continues to spend time on the lot to film Happy's Place).

The Universal Studios Lot is currently closed due to the fires. It is located close to the Sunset Fire, which is under control as of Thursday morning, according to KTLA.

Additionally, McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn — an actor who co-stars with her on Happy's Place and is known for his role in CSI: Miami — is a resident of the L.A. area.

Neither McEntire nor Linn have shared updates on whether or not they were under evacuation orders, or if they had sustained any property damage.