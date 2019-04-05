Things got a little wild during Reba McEntire's appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night (April 4).

The country superstar was featured alongside fellow music legend Jimmy Buffett and actor Matthew McConaughey, and in typical Corden fashion, the show turned from an interview into a fun game as the three stars participated a round of "Yay or Nay," during which the late-night host stated one fact about each guest and challenged them with a follow-up dare.

After Buffett proves he can in fact play the trombone — see above video — Corden turns his attention to McEntire, revealing that she used to compete in rodeos as a child growing up in Oklahoma. Upon the singer's confirmation, he asks if she can lasso a steer live in the studio.

"When I say a steer, I mean Matthew McConaughey," Corden says, eliciting laughter and applause to the audience as McEntire lets out a confident "yay!"

The Academy Award-winning actor was a good sport in a horned viking helmet, getting into character mode and walking around the studio like a calf.

"Goodness gracious," the country star exclaims as she spins the rope over her head before successfully catching the lasso on one of the horns on McConaughey's helmet, to which he tried to dangle his way out of, but to no avail, as McEntire wraps the entire rope around him to cheers from the crowd.

The country icon will host the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 7), live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Her new album Stronger Than the Truth is available now.

