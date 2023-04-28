Reba Isn’t the Only McEntire Who Has Performed at Madison Square Garden

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Reba McEntire is one of the most recognizable stars in America. As soon as you hear that distinct voice — or see that red hair and smile — you instantly know it's her. McEntire is not only a country singer-songwriter, she is a very successful actress, as well, and she's been actively touring this year.

The country icon recently wrapped her Reba: Live In Concert Tour at Madison Square Garden, and during an interview with Willie Geist of Today, she was asked what the experience was like.

Reba revealed in that interview something most people likely didn't know:

"I went in [thinking], 'It's just another arena' because it holds such history for me and my family. Grandpap roped there during the rodeo in the '30s, daddy roped there during the rodeo in the '40s, and it felt like they were with us there at Madison Square Garden Saturday night"

A little Google sleuthing reveals that McEntire's grandfather, John Wesley, was a world-champion steer roper in 1934, and her dad, Clark, held the same title three times, in 1957, 1958 and 1961.

McEntire goes on to say, "everyone wants to be loved and accepted. I'm no different. We're on stage all razzle dazzle, but we're very insecure inside." She goes on to describe how the crowd in New York City kept on applauding and applauding her, and she started getting emotional and teary. In typical Reba fashion, though, she says that the show must go on, "so, mascara down the face, or whatever, you gotta keep goin'."

The superstar also dished about her upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots while on the Today show. The book will be released October 10, and it's described as "an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes from Reba McEntire."

See Inside Reba McEntire's California Estate: Reba McEntire is no stranger to living in style, but her $22 million estate in one of the most exclusive zip codes in California was extravagant even by the standards of celebrity homes.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.