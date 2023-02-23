Reba McEntire Shares Birthday Slideshow for Son, Shelby Blackstock: ‘Love You So Much’

Reba McEntire's only son, Shelby Blackstock, turned 33 on Thursday (Feb. 23), and the country singer celebrated by sharing a sweet slideshow of photos.

Set to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday," the video montage shows snaps from all phases of her son's life, from his baby years, to being a young child, to adulthood.

Most of the photos show McEntire smiling next to her son, and the pictures featuring baby Shelby are especially fun, as the country star is sporting her classic big hair from the '80s and '90s.

One photo shows McEntire, Shelby and family in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris when Shelby was a child. Another from recent years shows the mom and son dressed up and smiling on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

McEntire paired the slideshow with a heartfelt message to her son:

"Happy birthday Shelby! Best accomplishment I’ve ever done in my life! Love you so much!" she writes.

Shelby commented on the post, writing, "Thanks mom. I love you!"

The post garnered many comments from fans and friends, including from McEntire's longtime friend and Reba and The Hammer co-star, Melissa Peterman. The actress shared a funny and loving message.

"Most people only pretend to like other people's kids. Thank goodness I never had to. I'm a terrible liar," Peterman writes, in part.

McEntire welcomed Shelby with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock on February 23, 1990. Shelby began racing professionally in 2011, and he has competed in both open-wheel and touring car racing. He married his longtime love Marissa Branch on Feb. 12, 2022 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The couple shared a sweet video to commemorate their 1-year anniversary:

Reba McEntire Pictures Through the Years: