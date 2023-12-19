Reba McEntire had a special guest on the set of The Voice recently: The first-time coach's boyfriend and fellow "tot" Rex Linn stopped by.

The pair cozied up for a couple of photos in her iconic red chair, and McEntire used the opportunity to solicit votes for her team.

"#TheTots are reminding you to vote for #TeamReba by 7 AM ET tomorrow," she writes in the caption before giving specifics on how to vote.

The pair — who loving call each other "Tater" and "Sugar Tot" — look as comfy as ever next to each other. McEntire is all dolled up for filming the show, with complete hair and makeup. She has one hand around Linn's shoulders, while the other holds onto his arm.

The actor is in a much more casual ensemble, wearing taupe pants, a T-shirt and a rugged brown leather jacket. He topped off the look with a Young Sheldon hat — a subtle nod to the way to the couple started their romance.

Linn and McEntire initially met in 1991. Although they did not date, they remained friends over the years. It wasn't until they reunited on the set of the Big Bang Theory spinoff that the pair became good friends — that friendship blossomed into a romance in 2020.

Now, nearly four years later, they are still going strong. Though they have not revealed specific plans for marriage, McEntire says she is open to it, if Linn is.

"I told him if he wanted to get married that's up to him totally. He doesn't seem pressured one way or the other," she tells Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. "We get along so well. We have fun. We travel together."

"Now, if you can do a road trip with a person and not get in an argument and still like each other when you get to your destination, that's a pretty good partnership right there," she adds.

McEntire is in her first season as a coach on The Voice. With two contestants left on her team — Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar — heading into the finale, the odds of her winning her rookie season are pretty high.

Part two of the Season 24 finale of The Voice airs on Tuesday (Dec. 19) on NBC at 8PM ET.