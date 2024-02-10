Reba McEntire’s Super Bowl Attire: Daddy’s Belt Buckle, Mama’s Bracelet

When Reba McEntire walks out onto the field on Super Bowl Sunday to sing the National Anthem, she'll have her parents with her in spirit. The country singer has elected to wear very sentimental accessories from each of them — her father's belt buckle and her mother's bracelet.

While looking at past album covers on the Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore recommended she wear her National Finals Rodeo belt buckle for her performance at this year's game. The buckle — featured on McEntire's 1984 My Kind of Country album — was given to her after she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the rodeo years ago.

The "Fancy" singer was quick to jump in revealing, what she'll be wearing when she sings the song on Sunday (Feb. 11).

"I am wearing my daddy's 1971 [pauses], '61 championship belt buckle and my mama's bracelet that she was presented right before daddy died," McEntire explains. "So I'm wearing those two items at the Super Bowl."

Who Are Reba McEntire's Parents?

McEntire's parents were Clark and Jacqueline McEntire. Her father was a champion steer roper who is a member of the National Rodeo Hall of Fame. He died in 2014 at the age of 86. His passed his love of rodeo to his daughter, who spent much of her childhood barrel racing.

Her mother had aspirations to become a country singer, but opted to become a schoolteacher instead. Jacqueline died in 2020 at the age of 93 and was the inspiration behind McEntire's song, "7 Minutes in Heaven."

When Is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. The game will feature a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

McEntire will sing the National Anthem as a part of the pregame festivities, while Post Malone and Andra Day will perform "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," respectively. Usher will provide the Super Bowl halftime entertainment in 2024.