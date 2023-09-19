Reba McEntire is putting her dukes up for some friendly competition on the newest promo teasing Season 24 of The Voice.

McEntire is a new coach this season, serving as replacement for longtime country coach Blake Shelton. During his time on the show, Shelton was known for his playfully antagonistic relationship with other coaches, often using his "Block Button" or trash-talking his fellow coaches in the name of stealing promising contestants away from them and securing them for his own team.

Now, McEntire's ready to prove that she can hold her own — but she also jokes that her fellow coaches, John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani, can get a little more aggressive than she anticipated.

"The blind auditions were so much harder than I thought they were gonna be," McEntire admits in a new promo for the show. "They block you, and it's just so devious! But a lot of fun, too."

In another segment, she reveals that the coaches are "just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be," but that doesn't necessarily translate to how they act when cameras are rolling.

"When they come on this stage, though, they kinda change their personality," she continues.

"They're real mean. Especially Gwen," McEntire jokingly adds.

Season 24 of The Voice will premiere on Sept. 25 on NBC at 8PM ET.

First up, the coaches will square off over the Blind Auditions, where they must decide which artists they want on their team without ever seeing the person singing onstage.