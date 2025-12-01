Reba’s Quick Correction on ‘Wife’ Comment Is a Country-Queen Move

Reba McEntire may be head over boots in love, but let’s be clear — she hasn’t walked down the aisle… yet.

The country legend stopped by the Today show on Monday (Dec. 1) to talk about Season 2 of her sitcom Happy’s Place, where she stars alongside real-life fiancé Rex Linn.

That’s when co-host Savannah Guthrie casually referred to Linn as Reba’s “husband.”

Cue the Reba reaction.

“Now wait a minute,” she said, raising an eyebrow. “Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we’re just engaged.”

Guthrie quickly laughed and corrected herself, but Reba wasn’t mad — she just wanted to avoid any panic texts from family members.

“My family will go, ‘Wait, you didn’t tell us?!’” she joked.

Still Just Her Fiancé — But All In

Linn was in the studio and caught the moment live. When cameras cut to him, he looked adorably confused before flashing a grin as Reba cleared things up.

They might not be married yet, but Reba says working with her soon-to-be husband has been a joy.

“He is a workaholic, and he loves to rehearse,” she said. “Me, not so much on the rehearsal part. So he really makes sure I know my lines… We’re so grateful we get to work together and then go home together.”

With Season 2 now underway, the "Fancy" singer says the entire cast — especially her and Linn — are finding their groove.

Engaged… Just Not in a Rush

Reba confirmed earlier this year that Linn popped the question on Christmas Eve 2024. But they kept the engagement quiet out of respect for others dealing with tragedy.

“There was not room for our joy in the devastating situation that everybody else was in,” she said, referring to the Los Angeles wildfires happening at the time.

When a reporter referred to Linn as her “fiancé” at the Emmys, Reba just rolled with it: “I didn’t correct her. It sounded good to me.”

Reba + Rex Wedding? Think Low-Key, Not Lavish

Despite the star power, don’t expect an over-the-top affair.

“It’s going to be low-key, lots of fun, lots of people, lots of food,” Reba shared. “Our big motto is just have fun.”

A little sass, a lot of heart, and absolutely no conniption fits? Sounds like Reba’s got love handled, her way.