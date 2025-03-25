Attention Adults: Rice Krispies Just Reactivated Your Childhood With Unhinged Snack Release

Rice Krispies Treats just hit re-activate on your childhood by combining your two favorite childhood snacks, the Rice Krispies Treat and vanilla ice cream.

It's one big frozen delight.

Instagram account Snackolator just confirmed these snacks have hit Walmart and Kroger store shelves. The account holder got his hands, and mouth, on one, and it looks nothing short of delightful.

Snackolator reports that the Rice Krispies Treats Ice Cream Sandwiches come in packs of 3 and are a little pricey, but worth it: The price for a pack of 3 sandwiches runs around $6, and that was on sale, he says.

As he goes in to taste it, he explains, "It's so chewy. I don't know how! Even though this is frozen, it's buttery and chewy. It's not rock hard like you would expect a Rice Krispies Treat to be directly out of the freezer."

If you think about it, if you take a regular Rice Krispies Treat and freeze it for a day, it would dang near be impossible to bit right into it out of the freezer. It is painful to just think about.

But somehow, Snack, Krackle & Pop figured out a way to offer a wonderful treat that we can mostly associate with our youth — and it's still chewy, despite having frozen ice cream inside of it and it being in the freezer section at grocery stores.

The best part about this is that now that we are adults, we can eat these anytime we want, right?

This — coupled with the new Little Debbie ice cream snacks that were just released — means our childhood nostalgia is on fire.

