Rich O'Toole is taking fans to the plains of Texas in his new music video for "17 Wild Horses." The Texas-based singer-songwriter is letting Taste of Country readers see the ambitious clip first in this exclusive premiere.

The twangy country-rock song describes a woman who "came in like 17 wild horses / Her back's against the wind / Dragging my heart all over this town again / She came in like 17 wild horses / Blazing a trail of sin / Kicking the dust and breaking the fences in."

O'Toole shot the expansive video for the new song at CK Reid's ranch in Fort Worth, Texas, which provides all of the horses and bucking bulls for Billy Bob’s Texas. Kasey James and Ted Borel with Playlist Films directed and edited the clip, which features soaring vistas and panoramic views.

View the new music video for "17 Wild Horses" by clicking below:

O'Toole is currently writing and recording new music for an upcoming album, and "17 Wild Horses" is the first taste fans have had of that project.

"'17 Wild Horses' is the first big radio single I have written in a while. It has a great hook and a powerful message behind it," O'Toole says, adding that he took some inspiration from a popular television show.

"I wrote it loosely around the character of Beth on Yellowstone. Sometimes the right girl rides into town at the wrong time."

Mack Damon produced the track, which is set for release on Friday (April 23) via Buffalo Roam Records/Average Joes Entertainment. "17 Wild Horses" is currently available for streaming and download across a variety of digital music providers.

For more information about Rich O'Toole, visit his official website, or keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

