Riley Clemmons has always admired Brett Young from afar.

“Brett has always been one of my favorite musical storytellers,” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Nashville gushes.

But these days, Clemmons has found a way to work directly with the country singer known for hits including "In Case You Didn't Know" and "Mercy." Recently, the two joined forces for a very special duet version of Clemmons' thought-provoking song “Godsend,” which appears on the deluxe version of Clemmons' sophomore album of the same name.

“It’s a true honor to have Brett's voice and unique perspective be a part of telling the story of ‘Godsend’ on this new version,” says Clemmons, who recently announced plans to embark on her first European tour, with performances in London and the Netherlands.

“The first time I heard this song it really moved me, and I was honored when I was asked to be part of it,” Young explains of the song written back in the darkest days of the pandemic, yet firmly rooted in the idea that everything happens for a reason. “I’m a big fan of Riley and excited to see what else she does next.”

And while this new version will certainly ignite more interest for the heartwarming song, the album on which it originally appeared on has already seen its share of success, garnering more than 200 million worldwide streams and producing multiple Top 20 singles for the up-and-coming artist.

