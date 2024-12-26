Riley Green&#8217;s Christmas Thirst Trap Will Make You Smile [Pictures]

Riley Green’s Christmas Thirst Trap Will Make You Smile [Pictures]

Jason Kempin, Getty, Instagra

Riley Green just knows how to make our Christmas just a little bit better.

The "You Look Like You Love Me" singer just graced our phones with the merriest thirst trap with his sweet dog, Carl.

Instagram @rileyduckman
loading...

Riley Green posting for Christmas with his dog

Riley Green posting for Christmas with his dog

In the pic, the duck hunter is posing wearing a robe, holding his cigar and his dog, Carl. (@carlthecowboycorgi) You can see family in background of the log cabin grabbing some good food for a fun Christmas meal.

We can't help but love seeing this country singer celebrate Christmas. Check out his second photo below during the festive occasion:

Instagram @rileyduckman
loading...

Riley Green Christmas Photo

Riley Green Christmas Photo

The photo shows friends or family of the Alabama born singer dressed up as Santa, a Christmas tree and a gingerbread man. Green titled the picture "Christmas things." We assume he killed some of the bucks on the wall behind him, judging by his Instagram feed full of hunting posts.

Just recently, the “Don't Mind if I Do" singer gained attention as a Gildan Underwear ambassador. Despite wanting to focus on his music and hobbies like duck hunting, his underwear modeling has brought lots of changes to his life.

In a candid interview with Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul, Green shared that the collaboration was a “funny and creative" turn in his career. He collaborated on a shirtless photo in 2023 and a more subtle campaign in August 2024. He jokingly admitted he didn’t get “oiled up” for the shoots and took the money while it was offered. Check out the shoots below.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born

Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Crazy Country Facts From the Year You Were Born

Stacker compiled a list of noteworthy milestones from each year of country music history, using a variety of news articles, historical resources, and more.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Filed Under: Riley Green
Categories: Christmas, Country Music News, Country Music Pictures

More From Taste of Country