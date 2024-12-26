Riley Green just knows how to make our Christmas just a little bit better.

The "You Look Like You Love Me" singer just graced our phones with the merriest thirst trap with his sweet dog, Carl.

Instagram @rileyduckman Instagram @rileyduckman loading... Riley Green posting for Christmas with his dog Riley Green posting for Christmas with his dog

In the pic, the duck hunter is posing wearing a robe, holding his cigar and his dog, Carl. (@carlthecowboycorgi) You can see family in background of the log cabin grabbing some good food for a fun Christmas meal.

We can't help but love seeing this country singer celebrate Christmas. Check out his second photo below during the festive occasion:

Instagram @rileyduckman Instagram @rileyduckman loading... Riley Green Christmas Photo Riley Green Christmas Photo

The photo shows friends or family of the Alabama born singer dressed up as Santa, a Christmas tree and a gingerbread man. Green titled the picture "Christmas things." We assume he killed some of the bucks on the wall behind him, judging by his Instagram feed full of hunting posts.

Just recently, the “Don't Mind if I Do" singer gained attention as a Gildan Underwear ambassador. Despite wanting to focus on his music and hobbies like duck hunting, his underwear modeling has brought lots of changes to his life.

In a candid interview with Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul, Green shared that the collaboration was a “funny and creative" turn in his career. He collaborated on a shirtless photo in 2023 and a more subtle campaign in August 2024. He jokingly admitted he didn’t get “oiled up” for the shoots and took the money while it was offered. Check out the shoots below.

