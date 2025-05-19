Ella Langley's set at Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots festival over the weekend featured a very special guest: Riley Green.

During her main stage set on day two of the festival, Langley called up Green to perform their hit duet, "You Look Like You Love Me." It was their first time performing the song since the 2025 ACM Awards, where it won for Single, Music Event and Visual Media of the Year.

Almost a year after its initial release, "You Look Like You Love Me" has become one of the hottest hits in country music, and Green and Langley have performed it together several times in 2024 and 2025.

Read More: Like Riley Green's Mustache? Thank Ella Langley

Their Sand in My Boots duet was practiced and full of charismatic banter, and after one lyric where Langley called "Baby?" Green deadpanned back, "What?"

In the midst of their viral song success, Green and Langley have also been at the center of some romance speculation.

Partially in response to their chemistry in this sexy pick-up song, some fans wondered if the country star pair might be a real-life item — but both denied the rumors, and Green joked that Langley was "too smart" to date him.

Read More: Fans Think They've Got Cold Hard PROOF That Riley Green + Megan Moroney Are Dating

More recently, some rumors have reignited linking Green to another country star: Megan Moroney.

After Moroney and Green were both pegged as a potential item around the beginning of 2025, the speculation heated up again in April, when they were spotted at the airport together.

Another series of fan-snapped photos show Green and Moroney driving in a convertible together in Green's Alabama hometown after the ACMs in May.

Green and Moroney have also denied any romantic relationship between them. Moroney did acknowledge that they saw each other while both were on vacation in Saint-Jean, St. Barthélemy last December, but she said it was a total coincidence that they were in the same place at the same time.