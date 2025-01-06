Riley Green Goes Hunting, Ends Up in the Emergency Room

Riley Green's bow hunting excursion didn’t exactly go as planned.

On Monday (Jan. 6), the "Don’t Mind If I Do" singer shared a video from the emergency room, showing fans his feet — one with a shoe, one totally bare on the hospital bed.

Somehow, Green managed to get a nail lodged in his foot.

“I stepped on a nail, impaired my foot,” he explains in a video on Instagram Stories.

While it sounds incredibly painful, Green is all smiles in his video — there's even a funny story to come out of this, uh, adventure.

“When I took my boot off, corn fell all over the floor,” he says with a laugh. "The lady came in here wanting to know where all the corn came from."

"You don’t want m to take this [shoe] other one off, either. This is real world problems."

Naturally, Green was concerned how this injury might impede his bow hunting schedule. Thankfully, the doctor was able to put him at ease.

“Oh, you can go right back hunting,” she tells him.

“This is terrible, I’m sorry buddy,” Green’s friend, who's with him, jokes.

The singer has been sending the holiday season in the great outdoors: He recently shared a snapshot of his latest kill from his new farm in Kansas.

“It took a bunch of hours sittin' in a tree with a bow, but he finally slipped up," Green wrote in an older post on social media.

"Damn I love it out here."

Green is set to kick off his Damn Country Music Tour in March.