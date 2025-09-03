Riley Green just wrapped up the summer leg of his Damn Country Music Tour. Drake White, who opened the shows, had a lot to say to Taste of Country Nights about the experience — especially Green's fans.

We asked White what it was like in the pit and at the merch stand at Green's shows. He lit up with a huge smile, admitting, "it's pretty unbelievable."

White says Green's fans tend to be younger women who are very devoted to their favorite artist — a loyalty he likens to Taylor Swift's fans, who are collectively known as Swifties.

"The 15-year-old to 20-year-old girl in the pit, is — man, as far as monetarily, that is the fanbase, 'cause the dad's gotta buy all the merch. It's like the Taylor Swift thing," he explains.

Swifties are known for buying up Swift's merch and selling out items at her merch stand, and they're dialed into every aspect of her music. Green's fans are similar, he says.

White couldn't stop gushing over his buddy Riley Green in general — he admires how hard the singer-songwriter works, and stresses that he's not just a pretty face, even if that's part of Green's appeal, too. He writes his songs and puts his heart and soul into his craft, and it shows onstage and by the company he keeps (his fans).

How Many Hit Songs Does Riley Green Have?

Riley Green is no slouch when it comes to climbing up the charts: He has five No. 1 songs under his belt, with his latest being "Worst Way."

What Happened to Drake White?

Drake White had a stroke onstage in the middle of a performance in August of 2019. He has since recovered and is thankful that he still can do what he loves to do, which is play country music. He's currently promoting his new single "Nuthin' But a Smile."

