Riley Green set the country music world ablaze when he dropped his sultry single "Worst Way."

The song not only left no crumb when it came to Green's intentions, but it also came with a spicy music video to take things to the next level.

Fans were left with their jaws on the floor receiving such a salacious offering from Green, who typically stays in the heartbreak and beer-drinking lane.

Riley Green's "Worst Way" Was Out of His Comfort Zone

After the success of "Worst Way," it's hard to think Green would stray too far from a song of that nature, but he says love songs are not in his DNA as a writer.

"It's not really my thing," he tells CMT. "I'm afraid I'm going to have to write some more love songs."

There is good news for those who want more baby Cupids from Green.

"Now, I think I'm going to have to have one of those [love songs] on each record," he adds.

What Is Riley Green's Go-To Love Song?

Thanks to "Worst Way" and his rugged good looks, Green has been the topic of some pretty steamy conversations. He was recently asked on the Girls in Low Places podcast what country song he would put on in a hot and heavy moment.

"Oh wow," he says before taking a long pause. "See, mine's not like fun. Mine would be like 'I Wouldn't Be a Man' Don Williams. That's a love song."

"Back then they got away with — that was like, you know, that was risky back then," he continues.

He also mentioned "Behind Closed Doors" from Charlie Rich as another example of a good love song from back in the day.

"They were sneaky dirty back then," he points out. "Conway Twitty had some dirty songs."