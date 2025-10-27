Riley Green, like most musicians, has a pre-show routine that he does before heading out on-stage to entertain the masses.

The only difference is that his is funny and unexpectedly endearing, and we are so glad that he brought us along for the ride.

The video posted to a Riley Green fan page shows Green walking through his bus, in the best of moods, and rinsing his hair in the bus sink.

While he is rinsing his hair in the bus sink, he starts singing a funny song about cats and hats -- possibly some sort of vocal warmup?

The lyrics to the song he was singing, while likely not award-winning, are pretty hilarious. Try to keep up:

"I wear a hat but I don't / I would wear the same hat that I wore the last time you saw me / I wear a hat / Couple different hats / I wear a couple hats / I saw a cat / He was wearing a little hat / It wasn't a big hat / Yeah, small for a cat / I wore a couple hats / Then I saw a cat wearing a little hat..."

"You see what I'm sayin'? I don't know what that means, but..." Green explains, then goes back to singing.

"I saw a cat / It was runnin' from a couple dogs / Both of them dogs havin' to wear hats," he continues. " I saw a cat / He barely escaped with his life / From a dog that was wearing hats."

The song was interrupted by someone knocking on Green's bus door. He turned around and stopped singing to open the door and say, "Yeah, come on in, I was just singing a song."

This is the kind of energy we all need right now and we are thankful for Green for providing it.

Is Riley Green on Tour?

Yes, Riley Green is currently on his Damn Country Music Tour, which runs through November 2.

How Many Number One Songs Does Riley Green Have?

Riley Green has 5 No.1 songs. His latest is his love song "Worst Way."

