Riley Strain’s Family Enlists Cajun Navy for Search

Riley Strain's mother, father and stepfather gave a tearful press conference on Tuesday (March 19) in which they talked about their relationship with the missing 22-year-old and revealed that the Cajun Navy is going to help.

The Cajun Navy is a group of volunteers who work to provide immediate rescue and relief during natural disasters.

Metro Nashville Police have led the investigation in the search for Riley Strain. Authorities and the family say no foul play is suspected, and they're not treating this like a crime scene.

Strain went missing after a visit to Luke's 32 Bridge (Luke Bryan's bar) in downtown Nashville on March 8.

Strain's family's goal has not changed as the search reaches 10 days.

"Our goal is to bring Riley home. We feel like that is a very pliable goal," Chris Whiteid said on Tuesday (March 19).

David Flagg of the Cajun Navy also spoke during a 40-minute long event. He praised investigative efforts thus far, stated that he agreed that there was no evidence of foul play and urged people to stop posting speculative criticisms and bad information/theories on social media.

Flagg also shared that the terrain makes it impossible for a line search or the use of tracking dogs. The embankment is uneven, littered with dangerous objects and even used needles and possible humid waste, he said as he warned well-meaning volunteers to come prepared and coordinate with authorities.

Mother Michelle Whiteid was asked about her son's fraternity brothers, who did not leave with Strain as he was asked to leave Luke's 32 Bridge. She said they're all heartbroken, and as she started to break down in tears, stressed how close she and her son were.

"He's their best friend," she says. "It's just as hard on them as it is on us ... he's my best friend, my everything."

Right now, Flagg is the only member of the Cajun Navy on site to search, but he says two more men are coming with boats and they'd continue in earnest.