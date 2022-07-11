Hear Rita Wilson’s New Single ‘Songbird,’ Featuring Josh Groban

Rita Wilson's latest offering off of her forthcoming duets and concepts album is her own version "Songbird," which was released by Fleetwood Mac in 1977. The actress and singer hand-picked Josh Groban to join her on the track. His warm vocals pair beautifully with Wilson's.

"'Songbird' by Christine McVie has always been a song that has gone straight to my soul," she reveals. "The simplicity of the lyric and melody makes it so powerful. It's as if you're eavesdropping on the most intimate of conversations."

Wilson and Groban don't crowd the song with lost of instruments, opting to keep it simple. Like Wilson points out, their two voices wrap delicately around one another as if the listener has stumbled across a private moment between lovers.

"Singing this as a duet with Josh Groban allowed the imaginary conversation I had in my head to live with these two lovers, who may have been experiencing this exchange for the first time in their lives," she says.

Details on Wilson's upcoming project has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to arrive this year. In the past she has collaborated with Dolly Parton, Monica, Sara Evans and Jordin Sparks on the single "Pink." She also lent her vocals as a guest on the Grammy-nominated Blues Traveler album with a cover of "Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley.

Outside of music, Wilson received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Currently she serves as the Governor for the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.