RodeoHouston Sets 2023 Stage With Full Concert Lineup Announcement

The year is heating up with country music performances. After announcing Parker McCollum would be headlining the opening day at RodeoHouston 2023, the full lineup has been released.

Spanning nearly three weeks, RodeoHouston will feature musical performances across all 20 days. McCollum, a Texas native, will take the stage on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Luke Bryan will close out the festivities on Sunday, March 19.

Brooks & Dunn, Walker Hayes, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde are all scheduled to take the stage in between.

RodeoHouston will also include entertainment from Texas native Cody Johnson, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Jinks. Lauren Daigle, Bun B, New Kids on the Block, the Chainsmokers, La Fiera De Ojinaga and Machine Gun Kelly will fill in the gaps.

A few artists hopped into the comments of the rodeo's announcement on social media to express their excitement. Hayes shared a few fire emojis, while Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours posted cowboy emojis.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO says in a statement. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023 star lineup on Opening Day."

RodeoHouston is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 19 at NRG Park in Houston. Tickets for this year's event go on sale Thursday, Jan. 12 at RodeoHouston.com.