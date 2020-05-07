Power couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are keeping themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic by focusing on their new baby boy, Hayes Andrew Hurd, who was born on March 23.

Homebound amid quarantine, the wedded country singers' new child-rearing duties have seemingly kept the pair grounded while they mostly hunker down inside because of the ongoing public health crisis.

Not only that, but moving into a new house has also kept the new threesome occupied. Still, Hurd tells People he feels "really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three, and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."

"Life isn't that different from the way that we planned it, to be honest," the husband and father continues. "We were going to be off the road right now. It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face because we haven't had to really cancel many shows."

Real Talk With Maren Morris

When their son was born almost two months ago, Morris shared a heartwarming photo of herself in the hospital with the newborn. After experiencing the miracle of childbirth firsthand, Hurd realized a fledgling dad's sense of wonder and appreciation for his beloved wife and their first bundle of joy.

"You imagine what it's going to be like," Hurd says of parenthood. "It feels like you couldn't imagine ever going back to just being the two of you. So we're really lucky to have him here and have both of them healthy."

All the same, that doesn't mean the "Every Other Memory" crooner has completely changed his stripes. While he and his wife are certainly learning ways to entertain an infant, the musician largely remains his old self.

"I feel like the same dude," Hurd admits. "I just have to wake up a lot more! It's been fun. It makes me feel more responsible [for] Maren," who, after having a cesarean section, the hubby adds, is "recovering still, so we try to make sure she's off her feet as much as I can. She's not very patient, so …" [Laughs]

Morris' mood aside, the husband and father is keeping up his end of the marriage bargain. After Hayes was born, Hurd focused on engendering a deep connection between mother and child — not to mention doing some of the dirty work in keeping the kid cleaned and fed.

"The whole first month has sort of been making sure that her relationship with this kid is rock solid and making sure that he's supported," he illustrates. "I change a lot of diapers, and I keep my hands constantly busy cleaning or making bottles and stuff like that."

He adds, "It's mostly just made me hyper-aware of my responsibility to the two of them. But I don't feel like a different human. I still talk to my friends every day and have all my hobbies and still love my work. There's just another part of the equation now."