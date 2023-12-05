There's nothing quite like the love of a dog. Sure, you can have true love with another human, or that loving bond with a child, but a dog can bring you to your knees with its unconditional love. It knows no bounds.

If you've ever owned a dog, you've experienced this bond: Dogs have a way of getting into your heart and becoming a part of your family. There's such love and devotion in their eyes that simply cannot be replaced.

And if you've ever lost a dog, you know that you never really get over that loss. Grieving a furry companion is painfully devastating and leaves an aching hole in your heart. Nothing can replace a dog ... nothing.

Which is why so many of our favorite country artists have shared their love of dogs in their songs. Not only is it a relatable subject with a country audience, but writing about man's best friend keeps their memory alive and gives the artist a place to grieve.

Like so many songs throughout the history of music, songwriting can be incredibly therapeutic.

Some of these songs share wonderful moments of life growing up with a dog. Others recount dogs finding a way into their adult lives and therefore becoming the foundation of the next phase of their lives.

Any way you slice it, owning a dog opens the door to a great love, which is why it feels like your losing a part of yourself when they pass on. Here are 11 country songs about dogs that will rip your heart out.