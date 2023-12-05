11 Country Songs About Dogs That Will Rip Your Heart Out

11 Country Songs About Dogs That Will Rip Your Heart Out

Terry Wyatt/Erika Goldring/Michael Loccisano/Catherine Powell, Getty Images

There's nothing quite like the love of a dog. Sure, you can have true love with another human, or that loving bond with a child, but a dog can bring you to your knees with its unconditional love. It knows no bounds.

If you've ever owned a dog, you've experienced this bond: Dogs have a way of getting into your heart and becoming a part of your family. There's such love and devotion in their eyes that simply cannot be replaced.

And if you've ever lost a dog, you know that you never really get over that loss. Grieving a furry companion is painfully devastating and leaves an aching hole in your heart. Nothing can replace a dog ... nothing.

Which is why so many of our favorite country artists have shared their love of dogs in their songs. Not only is it a relatable subject with a country audience, but writing about man's best friend keeps their memory alive and gives the artist a place to grieve.

Like so many songs throughout the history of music, songwriting can be incredibly therapeutic.

Some of these songs share wonderful moments of life growing up with a dog. Others recount dogs finding a way into their adult lives and therefore becoming the foundation of the next phase of their lives.

Any way you slice it, owning a dog opens the door to a great love, which is why it feels like your losing a part of yourself when they pass on. Here are 11 country songs about dogs that will rip your heart out.

11 Country Songs About Dogs That Will Rip Your Heart Out

If you've ever owned a dog, you've experienced one of the greatest loves this world has to offer. A dog's love is unconditional, which is why it's so difficult to say goodbye to them when it's time for them to cross the rainbow bridge. Grab some tissues and listen to these country songs about dogs that will absolutely rip your heart out.
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country