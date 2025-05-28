Sadie Robertson Says Phil Robertson Knew

In the days before Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson took his last breath, his family knew they were living his last days.

Phil knew, too.

"It has been a very hard journey, not going to lie," Sadie Robertson shared with Taste of Country in the week before her grandfather died. "We are still at a really hard place. It’s one of those things he has, that it doesn't get better."

The Christian author spoke with us ahead of the Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiere (June 1 on A&E). Phil Robertson had been in failing health for a long time, and wasn't doing well when we spoke.

“I saw him last week and last week as soon as I saw him — he doesn't really talk well now — but as soon as he saw me he said, ‘full strength ahead,'" Sadie said.

The patriarch of the Robertson family died on May 25.

A consistent echo in both family and fan tributes is how fiercely devoted to his faith Phil was. He was a big supporter of the Lord, and this has been both encouraging and bittersweet for Sadie.

"It was very sweet because he wasn't talking about strength coming here [on earth], it's full strength ahead knowing where he’s going," she explained somberly. "There’s confidence in where he is going, but it’s definitely hard in the moment.”

Sadie shared more words and a series of touching photos on social media in remembrance of her grandfather.

“It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others," she writes. "Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come.”

The 79-year-old Duck Dynasty star and Unashamed podcast host died on Sunday after a health battle that included Alzheimer's disease.

Jase Robertson first revealed that Phil was battling Alzheimer's last December, and soon after, Willie added a long list of other serious obstacles their dad was facing.

Things continued to look grim in the new year. Phil was not expected to be a part of the new Duck Dynasty show in June.

Phil Robertson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marsha Kay "Miss Kay" Carroway, their five children and numerous grandchildren. A private funeral service is planned, with a public celebration of his life to be announced at a later date.