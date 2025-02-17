Sadie Robertson Was Hesitant to Share Her Pregnancy With ‘Duck Dynasty’ Family

Sadie Robertson Huff and husband, Christian Huff, are soon to lead a family of five.

The couple shared the news on Valentine’s Day that their family is growing: They are pregnant with baby No. 3.

However, during Robertson Huff's most recent Whoa That’s Good podcast episode, she told her mother, Korie, and grandmother, 2Mama, that she had reservations about sharing publicly.

The pregnancy wasn't expected, and at the time they found out, the whole Robertson family was in the thick of filming their new reality show, Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

Life was busy, to say the least.

“That wasn’t necessarily our thought or timeline when we were going to have a baby,” Robertson Huff admits. "I was totally overwhelmed and thinking, 'How am I going to tell my family that I’m pregnant right now?'"

She was most nervous to tell her mom — not out of fear that she would be upset, but more that Sadie understood that her family had a full plate, and the timing of when she’s expected to give birth will also come during a busy season.

“The show has been so much," she says. “I was like, 'Whoa, I’m due two weeks before LO Conference. This is the craziest timing. Whoa, this is insane. How am I going to tell everybody?'”

She jokes that she only waited a total of five days before telling her mom and sister, Bella, noting that in general that isn’t a long time, but it's a long time for her.

"I just about fell on the floor," her mom, Korie, admits. "I was shocked. I am so excited, obviously. I cannot believe you are about to be a mom of three!"

During the podcast, the grandma-to-be (again!) reassured her daughter that any time a baby comes is a good time — you can’t always perfectly plan moments like that.

“You helped me out so much,” Robertson Huff says, telling her mom how much she helped her process her emotions. "You kinda just need one person to say to you, especially your mom, that this is such exciting news ... you’re going to be the best mom to three."

"I was definitely a little nervous to tell everyone about baby No. 3 with how busy life is right now,” the Dynasty star writes in a podcast teaser on her Instagram. "I can’t wait for y’all to see more on the show when it airs."

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will follow the Robertson family just as the original did, but bigger. Since it aired in 2012, so many of the children, like Sadie, have gone on to make families of their own.

The Duck Dynasty revival launches this summer on A&E.

