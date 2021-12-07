Country artist Sam Grow made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage in November of 2021 with the memory of his late father in his mind, propelling his voice to bring an intense emotion to the lyrics of his song “Go Right Now.”

“Writing songs has always been my therapy,” Grow explains in a recent interview with Taste of Country about the performance that ended up garnering a standing ovation from the audience. “When you lose a parent, you become extremely desperate to find anything that will make the pain better.”

Indeed, making the pain better for the Maryland native were his fellow “Go Right Now” songwriters Kyle Jacobs and Vicky McGehee, who helped to lyrically bring "Go Right Now" to life.

“I’m grateful to (Jacobs and McGehee) for helping me through this tough time and putting some words to a song with me,” explains Grow. “Not only for my therapy but so my Dad's memory can live on forever through my music.”

Premiering exclusively on Taste of Country, those memories will now live on in a new acoustic video performance of “Go Right Now,” which was directed and produced by Jonathan Galletti. Filmed at Grow’s house in Tennessee, the solemn song is delivered by Grow, dressed all in black with just a guitar weighing upon his knee. The pared-back nature of the performance lets the words sit in the spotlight, where they truly belong.

“Go Right Now” sits on Grow’s latest album This Town, which was released in September of 2021 and whose tracks have already snagged more than 50 million streams, propelled by his current single “Song About You.”