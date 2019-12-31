Sam Hunt bid adieu to 2019 in perhaps the grandest of places: New York City's Times Square, where he performed for all of America on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest Dec. 31.

Hunt, dressed in a warm winter jacket, heated up the 40-degree weather with a blistering rendition of his latest hit and debut single. The 35-year-old performed "Kinfolk" and his smash hit "Body Like A Backroad" live in the crowded streets of downtown. The crowd was singing along; with even host and former country singer Lucy Hale singing along to his infectious tunes.

Hunt was one of the numerous country artists performing on the New Year's Eve special. Kelsea Ballerini and Dan + Shay also performed during the televised show while Keith Urban headlined the Jack Daniel's Nashville NYE event alongside Ashley McBryde and Kalie Shorr.

This marks Hunt's first national TV appearance since his DUI arrest in November, so it is legitimately a positive kickoff to his new decade. The singer-songwriter recently released a new single, "Kinfolks," from his much-anticipated sophomore album, which is set for release sometime in 2020. Hunt has also noted he plans to tour extensively in the coming year.

In addition to Hunt, the Times Square lineup included Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morissette with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, and aired live on ABC in conjunction with concurrent segments in Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles.