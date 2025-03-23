An aspiring singer named Sam Sparks stunned the judges on American Idol with his powerful audition. Sparks' performance was all the more impactful because he auditioned from a wheelchair after a horrifying accident paralyzed him from the waist down.

In early footage American Idol released in advance of Sunday night's (March 23) show, Sparks tells the judges that cars have always been a big part of his life. He even built his first car at 15, but a couple of years ago, he ran off the road and suffered a broken back that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Playing guitar and singing were therapeutic for Sparks, but he had to play in the parking garage of the hospital he was in, since he sings too loud to do it in his room.

Get our free mobile app

“It absolutely got me through what I was going through,” Sparks told judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. “I guess the two things I’ve always loved are going fast and being loud. And I still get to do those things today. I just do it a little different.”

With his backstory setting the stage, Sparks auditioned with an original song titled "Colorado Gray." He accompanied himself on acoustic guitar as he belted out the powerful song, which finds him asking how he can find peace after going through so much.

"Been here a time or two and made my life a mess / What do I have to do to bring my soul to rest?" he sings in the clip below.

The mix of searingly honest lyrics and his gritty, emotional vocal performance seemed to particularly impact Bryan, who appeared on the verge of tears while Sparks sang.

His audition brought a round of applause from the judges, who heaped praise on his performance.

"Very cool sound," Richie told the 25-year-old singer.

“I think you definitely have something in here and in here that I would like to hear more of," Underwood told Sparks, motioning to her heart and then her throat.

Bryan complimented Sparks' "gritty rock tone," adding, "I love how your voice is yours and different than what we have."

When it came time to vote, Richie asked to bring in Sparks' best friend, Malik, who helped him through his recovery after his accident and also originally signed him up to audition for Idol.

"Now, Sam, you hang on to Malik," Richie told the singer. "'Cause every one of us needs a friend just like that."

Sparks received three "yes" votes from the judges, who then proclaimed his success by announcing in unison, "You're going to Hollywood!"

American Idol airs on Sunday nights on ABC.

2025 'American Idol' Stars' Stunning Salaries Revealed The new season of American Idol is just about to begin, and the stars of the show will be raking in some pretty impressive salaries. Read on to see what judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood will earn in 2025, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.

10 'American Idol' Secrets They Don't Want You to Know Iam Tongi may have won Season 21 of American Idol, but he was not the show's real winner. This list of 10 American Idol secrets includes a look into his future, as well as a peek behind the curtain of America's most successful reality television show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes