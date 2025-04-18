The next time that you walk into one of the more than 600 Sam's Club locations across America, you might not recognize where you are.

Per CNBC, all Sam's Club locations will be renovated to look and operate like one digitally-forward test store in Grapevine, Texas. That location has been operating for about 6 months now, and the test must be working out.

There are no checkout lines — in lieu of checkout lines, customers have to use a smartphone app called Scan & Go to ring up their purchases as they walk through the aisles. Then, they just pay right there on the app.

This has proven to be mega-successful for Sam's Club's Dallas-area test club, so they will take it nationwide and be the first major shopping retailer to move to this all-digital way of shopping, at every location.

As you can imagine, that will make each location look quite different. In the area where the cash registers and lines once were, they will display online-only items. That includes everything from 12 ft. Christmas trees to diamond rings.

Also, store workers will have about four times more space for preparing customers’ e-commerce orders for curbside pickup and home delivery.

Entrepreneur is reporting that, according to Sam's Club CEO Chris Nicholas, the warehouse chain is planning to open 15 new clubs per year in an effort to grow.

That's an extremely large beat of the chest for the Walmart-owned membership club, especially when other retailers in America are struggling. Nicholas went on to say that, "In times of plenty, we do well. But in tough times, we do really well."

