Schools Are Banning Crocs in 12 Different States

If your child's footwear of choice is Crocs, you may want to have a backup ready. A growing number of school districts are banning the footwear, citing safety concerns.

School districts in more than twelve states have banned Crocs from being worn at school.

Now part of this has to do with a social media trend, where kids have been taping themselves tripping in Crocs:

School administrators worry that this uptrend could cause some copycats and lead to more serious injuries with fake falls.

One school district in Georgia that has enforced the ban sent out a reminder to parents, noting their dress code policy. Even on free dress days — they typically wear uniforms — students are not allowed to wear Crocs.This school district in Florida followed a similar path, with an all caps NO CROCS written in their dress code.

Crocs have becoming increasingly more popular with kids, now ranking inside the Top 10 of children's footwear. But experts are warning that longterm usage could be detrimental to the health of the foot, citing poor support, especially in more physically strenuous cases.

Kids are not the only ones who love Crocs: Some country stars have even launched their own line of Crocs, like Luke Combs and Jelly Roll. Heck, they are even making Crocs for dogs now! But tough luck if you want a pair, they are already sold out.