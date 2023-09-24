Before he even hits his first birthday, Scotty McCreery's son Avery has seen more of the country music industry than many of its artists.

He's come out on stage to a crowd of adoring fans, appeared on Good Morning America, joined Brooks & Dunn on tour -- and now, he's even been backstage on the set of a music video. On social media, McCreery shared a photo of little Avery making his debut as "a new crew member on the music video shoot this week," the singer joked in the caption.

In the photo, McCreery's holding Avery, standing in a grassy field with a lighting rig and a truck with its hood popped in the background. The singer has previously described Avery as an easygoing baby, who seems to enjoy life on the road, and sure enough, the baby boy looks delighted to be on set, with a big smile on his face as he holds onto his dad.

As much as McCreery is taking little Avery along for the ride in his country music career, the singer is also enjoying making more relaxing family memories, too. Earlier this summer, he shared photos from a family vacation to Utah's Zion National Park, where he and his wife Gabi took their son backpacking. McCreery has also shared other family memories, like a father-son swim over Labor Day Weekend.

Avery was born in October 2022. He is McCreery and Gabi's first child.

