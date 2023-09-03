Scotty McCreery's first summer as a dad is ending on a high note.

On social media, the country singer shared a sweet summer moment between him and his 10-month-old baby Avery: The father and son pair went swimming in a pool together, and little Avery loved every moment.

"Things are going swimmingly," McCreery joked in the caption, alongside a clip of himself wading along the bottom of the pool as he carefully guides Avery through the water. Avery smiles and giggles as he glides through the pool, kicking his legs and stopping to give a huge grin at the person behind the camera -- presumably his mom, McCreery's wife Gabi.

The pool outing was a family affair. Also soaking up the summertime fun was McCreery and Gabi's dog Moose, who played in the water with a ball as the singer and his infant son swam around.

Avery is McCreery and Gabi's first child, and the singer has been treating fans to lots of adorable snapshots and videos of their child ever since he was born last October. Avery goes almost everywhere with his country star dad: They've been touring together for several months, complete with a decked-out "baby bus" featuring all the amenities little Avery needs. McCreery has also brought his son into the spotlight with him at shows, and Avery hung out side-stage with Gabi when McCreery performed on Good Morning America earlier this summer.

Most recently, the McCreery family went on vacation -- with baby in tow, of course. The singer shared some sweet family memories from their visit to Utah's Zion National Park.

Not only is Avery McCreery's constant travel buddy, but he's also a source of inspiration for the singer's next album. McCreery previously told Taste of Country that he's definitely planning to include some "baby songs" on the track list for that project.

The singer recently kicked off his next album cycle: He rolled out the lead track for the as-yet-unnamed project, "Cab in a Solo," in mid-August.

