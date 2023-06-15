Scotty McCreery stopped by ABC's Good Morning America for a live performance of "It Matters to Her" on Tuesday (June 14), and he wasn't alone: The singer brought his wife Gabi and their 7-month-old son Avery along for the ride.

Gabi and little Avery appeared on camera ahead of his performance, and they hung out side-stage as he sang: At one point, Avery can be seen smiling and dancing along to the music in his mom's arms.

It's no surprise that Avery enjoys being in the spotlight. McCreery previously told Taste of Country that he and Gabi have a fully-outfitted baby bus so the whole family can come out with him while he's on tour.

Avery's been a road baby since he was about four months old, and he's currently joining his country star dad on the 2023 iteration of Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour.

It also makes sense that Gabi and Avery joined McCreery for a performance of this particular song, since he wrote "It Matters to Her" for and about his wife. The singer has said that her favorite line in the song comes in the second verse: "When you shut up and listen to what she has to say."

The country couple are preparing to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday (June 16).

More autobiographical songs — and even some specifically written about little Avery — are on the horizon.

"There's definitely gonna be some baby songs, as you could guess," McCreery told Taste of Country about his next album, adding that Gabi cried when she heard some of the new material. "Definitely some waterworks for some of the songs, for sure. There's one song that talks about him leaving his little boots up next to mine on the mat — that kind of thing."

Meet the Country Babies Born in 2022 Many of country music's biggest stars have welcomed new bundles of joy in 2022. Find out which artists have expanded their family or are expecting babies this year.