Shania Twain has extended her 2020 Let's Go! Las Vegas residency with new dates that run from August through December.

The country superstar revealed the news via Twitter on Thursday (Feb. 6), writing, "Just announced! I am extending my Let's Go! Vegas residency at @zappostheater, with new shows August - December. Tickets go on sale February 14th at 10am PT. I look forward to spending more time with you all!"

Twain first announced her Let's Go! residency in June of 2019, revealing 23 performances from December 2019 through June 2020. Thursday's announcement adds 14 more shows scheduled to begin Aug. 21, with dates in August, September and December, ending Dec. 12 at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. The venue holds 4,500 for each concert performance, and tickets generally go swiftly.

Twain first brought her brand of pop-country to Las Vegas in her Shania: Still the One residency, which took place at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace from December 2012 through December 2014 for a total of 105 shows.

After a break of a more than a decade, she returned to the road for a sold-out comeback tour in 2015. She released Now, her first album in 15 years, in September 2017 before embarking on another tour.

Shania Twain, Let's Go! The Vegas Residency Dates:

December 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

August 2020: 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

September 2020: 2, 5, 6

December 2020: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

