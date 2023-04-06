Why Shania Twain Has Been Experimenting With New Hair Colors

Since announcing her next musical chapter with her Queen of Me album and tour, Shania Twain has made appearances at many music events and awards shows, debuting striking looks with each appearance.

Twain has especially been changing her hair color as of late — switching from her natural brown, to hot pink, to bright red, and most recently, a copper color. Twain told E! at the CMT Music Awards that her changing looks are somewhat of a byproduct of aging, but mostly, she's just having fun.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles. I'm playing more with color right now, and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray," she shared on the red carpet. "As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors.'"

"Especially when I'm entirely gray, I might change my hair color every week," she adds. "It's like, 'Why not?' I'll have an empty palette. So, I'm kind of just experimenting with that."

Twain says that her experimentation with different hair colors goes hand-in-hand with her love for fashion and style.

"I'm just having fun," she explains. "As I'm going gray now, it's almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion."

During her most recent red carpet appearance the CMT Music Awards, Twain wore a red and black Prabal Gurung bodysuit and a matching skirt, which accentuated her copper hair. For the show, she changed into a shirt, shorts and mini-jacket combo by Chanel with a Stetson cowboy hat.

Twain shared the details behind her outfits and expressed her love for fashion in a post on Instagram.

"For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows!" she writes. "Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! Thank you to the team behind my @cmt #CMTAwards looks."

Twain was presented with the CMT Equal Play Award at the show.