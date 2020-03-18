Michael Ray is among the artists who are taking part in a very special event on Facebook on Wednesday night (March 18). The singer is part of the lineup for Shenandoah & Friends' Keep the Music Playing event, which is set to air via Facebook Live.

Shenandoah will host Ray, Aaron Tippin, T. Graham Brown, Austin Merrill and Katie Austin during the live web broadcast, which is set to air on Shenandoah's Facebook page at 8PM ET/7PM CT on Wednesday. Foundry Records is sponsoring the Keep the Music Playing event, which Inside Edition's Megan Alexander will host at Nashville's SIR Rehearsal Studios with no live audience. Only minimal staff will be on hand.

"The main mission here is to hopefully, with music as only music can, bring some sunshine to the gloom," Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon says in a press release. "We'll be taking all of the recommended precautions to ensure everyone's safety."

"We are happy to see artists doing everything they can to 'Keep the Music Playing' during these challenging times as we try to keep the virus from spreading," says Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "Seeing all the ways that live music is still being shared is part of the creative spirit in Music City."

The event is free for the public to view, but the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Foundation / Music City, Inc., will accept donations throughout the live broadcast. All monies raised will go to aid Middle Tennessee residents who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the recent tornadoes that ravaged Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

The music business in Nashville has ground to a virtual standstill in light of recent events, with most major tours and festivals either canceled or postponed until later in the year. Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Hunter Hayes are among the artists who have offered up performances online to keep connected to fans during the forced hiatus.