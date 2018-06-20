Sheryl Crow swung for the fences when she made the move to Tennessee. The pop-rock and sometimes country musician purchased a lavish rural estate in one of the most exclusive areas outside of Nashville, complete with a jaw-dropping mansion, and converted it to a working solar-powered farm.

Crow moved to College Grove, a rural community outside of Nashville, in 2006. She purchased a 152-acre horse farm called Cross Creek Farm, and according to Whimsical Home and Garden, she invested in converting not only the main house, but also the outbuildings that required electricity to solar power.

Crow sold the house and 50 acres of the land to ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill in 2013 for $3.4 million, and he invested in even more extensive renovations. According to Nashville's Tennessean newspaper, the estate boasts a three-story, 10,433-square-foot main house with an elevator, as well as a whole-house generator and full apartment on the lower level.

There’s also a 14-stall barn that has its own office space, and the property also features a covered outdoor riding arena and two more outbuildings, as well as a separate 2,000 square foot, three-bedroom guest house with a two-car garage.

Hill listed the property for $7.3 million in 2016, making it one of the five most expensive residential properties on the market in Tennessee's Williamson County at the time. Take a look at the jaw-dropping rural wonderland in the gallery above, and click below to see more amazing country stars' homes.

PICTURES: See Inside Sheryl Crow's Solar-Powered Estate Sheryl Crow lived in a solar-powered estate in an affluent area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a magnificent home. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Reba McEntire's Stunning $5 Million Nashville Mansion Reba McEntire lived the good life in a spectacular waterfront mansion outside of Nashville, which she sold in 2017. The property boasts seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater, wine room, eight-car garage, pool, guest house, barn and more top-dollar luxuries. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker