Shoppers Claim Theft, Fraud as Joann Fabric Stores Begin Closing All 800 Locations

Shoppers across America are furious at Joann Fabric as they begin to wind down their business and close all 800 locations.

The reason they're mad is that Joann is refusing to accept any gift cards that were purchased for use at their stores, even though customers might still have money left on them.

As the once-beloved retail chain begins to shut down the business, they are having massive sales to liquidate existing inventory. But they stopped accepting Joann gift cards on February 28.

So, customers are ticked to have spent hard-earned money on a gift card, only to be told they can't spend it at the store, even though the store is still open.

In the comments section of Joann's Instagram post about their 40 percent of sales nationwide, people are speaking their minds:

One customer writes, "I just want you to know how incredibly upsetting it is that you cut off our ability to use gift cards."

Another says, "Regardless of the fact that you are closing, your business took money and now refuses to give the product in exchange for it. Wrong."

Even thought there are many Joann customers who are salty about the gift card situation, there are just as many, if not more, who are sharing how sad they are that the stores are going to gone with the wind very soon.

If your grandmother still hasn't heard this news, remember to be gentle when you reveal it to her.

