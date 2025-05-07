It’s Over — You Will Never Be Able to Skype Someone Ever Again

After two decades and being the first to offer video calling, Microsoft has officially shut down their video messaging service, Skype.

Cinco De Mayo was overshadowed in the Microsoft offices by the complete shut down and removal of the Skype app. NPR reports that they are now trying to move users over to their Microsoft Teams app.

Skype has been around since 2003 and was the first and only way to video call someone for awhile. Some would say that Microsoft fumbled big time when Skype had its time to shine during the pandemic in 2020, but was overshadowed by Zoom.

Zoom does basically the same thing as Skype, but for some reason, Skype was unable to capitalize on the video-calling era during the pandemic.

Check this out: In 2003, Skype had a whopping 300 million subscribers. Then in 2020, when the pandemic hit, they had just 40 million users.

And instead of those numbers going up during a time when people couldn't be together in person, they continued to lose users and dropped to 36 million by 2023.

So, on May 5, Microsoft pulled the plug. Thanks for being the first, Skype.

