Love 'em or leave 'em, small towns are an integral part of country music.

From songs that glorify the tight-knit communities you can find in a tiny map-dot town to songs that express the pain and frustration of trying -- and failing -- to leave, country music has a long history of creating some of the best musical odes to small-town life there are.

Dolly Parton, Kane Brown and Carrie Underwood celebrate the fond memories of the small towns that created them, while Caylee Hammack and Kacey Musgraves can't wait to break free from the shackles of life in the place they grew up.

Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood and Reba McEntire dig into small-town drama, while Darius Rucker and Josh Turner pay tribute to the small-town girls who make the world go 'round, and John Denver sings his classic homecoming song as he heads through the mountains.

This list encompasses everything a small town should be -- the good, the bad and the ugly -- but our No. 1 song emphasizes the positivity and inclusivity of small-town pride. No matter what kind of small town you're from, there's a song on this list for you.